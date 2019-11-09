Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan reviews preparations for Sabarimala pilgrimage

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is all set to be opened for the annual pilgrimage season, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday took stock of the preparations being carried out by various departments and the Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage.

The hill shrine would be opened for the over two-month- long Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival season on November 17.

A high-level meeting, attended by ministers, MLAs, devaswom board representatives and IAS and IPS officials besides the CM,reviewed various aspects,including availability of safe drinking water, medical, toilet and travel facilities, pollution control, security, repairing of roads and so on.