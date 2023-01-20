e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala: Bus carrying tourists from Thane falls into gorge in Idukki; at least 20 injured

Kerala: Bus carrying tourists from Thane falls into gorge in Idukki; at least 20 injured

The tourists were on their way to Thiruvananthapuram after visiting Thekkady

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Bus falls into gorge | Twitter
Follow us on

Kerala: Atleast 20 people were injured after a mini-bus carrying tourists from Thane slid off the road and fell into a 50 feet deep gorge near Peruvanthanam in Idukki.

The vehicle reportedly lost control after hitting a coconut tree and slid into a gorge near Kodikuthi.

The tourists were on their way to Thiruvananthapuram after visiting Thekkady.

Read Also
Kerala: Girls above 18 to get 60-day maternity leave at universities
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

M.R.S. Rao birthday: All you need to know about the Padma Shri winning Indian scientist

M.R.S. Rao birthday: All you need to know about the Padma Shri winning Indian scientist

FPJ Deep Dive: What is the Supreme Court collegium system which the Central government wants to...

FPJ Deep Dive: What is the Supreme Court collegium system which the Central government wants to...

Delhi: Supreme Court to set up new 5-judge bench to hear pleas of polygamy and Nikah halala

Delhi: Supreme Court to set up new 5-judge bench to hear pleas of polygamy and Nikah halala

Delhi Crime: DCW chief Swati Maliwal tweets video claims man who molested her is a repeat offender;...

Delhi Crime: DCW chief Swati Maliwal tweets video claims man who molested her is a repeat offender;...

Kerala: Bus carrying tourists from Thane falls into gorge in Idukki; at least 20 injured

Kerala: Bus carrying tourists from Thane falls into gorge in Idukki; at least 20 injured