Kerala: Bus carrying tourists from Thane falls into gorge in Idukki; at least 20 injured

Bus falls into gorge | Twitter

Kerala: Atleast 20 people were injured after a mini-bus carrying tourists from Thane slid off the road and fell into a 50 feet deep gorge near Peruvanthanam in Idukki.

The vehicle reportedly lost control after hitting a coconut tree and slid into a gorge near Kodikuthi.

The tourists were on their way to Thiruvananthapuram after visiting Thekkady.

