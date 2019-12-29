Kerala: BJP walks out from all-party meeting over CAA

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP leaders on Sunday walked out of the all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Chief Minister Vijayan had called the meeting of all political parties, religious and social organisation leaders here to discuss the CAA.

In his letter to them on December 24, the Chief Minister had said that determining the citizenship on the basis of religion is contrary to the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution and the secular views.