Kerala: BJP demands immediate withdrawal of Arundhati Roy’s 'Come September' from Calicut University syllabus

The lecture 'Come September' was delivered by Arundhati Roy on September 18, 2002, at the Lannan Foundation in Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA.

The Calicut University has included the same lecture in its third semester BA syllabus.

"The said essay is taken from a speech given by Ms Roy in the United States in 2002, challenging the government's policies and India's constitution," wrote K Surendran in his letter addressed to Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

"Our poor students have been forced to learn a speech given to an anti-India audience against the Kargil war. This is akin to insulting those brave soldiers who gave up their lives to protect our territorial integrity," he added.