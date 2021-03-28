Kerala believes that it needs new political alternative, and BJP can provide it: Rajnath Singh

"BJP will bring an end to rampant political violence in Kerala. LDF and UDF have lost their credibility among the common masses as there is much difference in their words and deeds," the Minister further added.

While the Congress and Left are opposing each other tooth and nail in Kerala, 2,000 km away in West Bengal, they are allies, Rajnath Singh, who is in Kerala for campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls told reporters.

"LDF must come with an action taken report on their promises rather than giving false hope to the people", he said adding the appeasement policies of the two fronts had taken Kerala away from the path of development.

The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)