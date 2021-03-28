Kerala believes that it needs new political alternative, and BJP can provide it: Rajnath Singh

Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed the Left Democratic Front and United Democratic Front and said that BJP will bring an end to rampant political violence in the state.
Rajnath Singh also said that Kerala needs a new political alternative, and BJP can provide it.
"Kerala believes that it needs a new political alternative, and BJP can provide it. LDF should come out with an 'Action Taken Report' on their promises rather than giving false hopes," Rajnath Singh was quoted saying as by news agency ANI.
Speaking at a press conference, Singh said, "Kerala believes that it needs a new political alternative and BJP can provide it. LDF should come out with an 'Action Taken Report' on their promises rather than giving false hopes."
"BJP will bring an end to rampant political violence in Kerala. LDF and UDF have lost their credibility among the common masses as there is much difference in their words and deeds," the Minister further added.
While the Congress and Left are opposing each other tooth and nail in Kerala, 2,000 km away in West Bengal, they are allies, Rajnath Singh, who is in Kerala for campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls told reporters.
"LDF must come with an action taken report on their promises rather than giving false hope to the people", he said adding the appeasement policies of the two fronts had taken Kerala away from the path of development.
The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)