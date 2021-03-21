Kerala Assembly Polls: Nominations of 3 NDA candidates rejected, 2 BJP nominees move high court

In Thalassery, BJP had fielded BJP Kannur district president N Haridas. In the last assembly polls, the party had garnered 22,125 votes. The nomination of Haridas was rejected citing that there was no signature of BJP national president.

In Guruvayur, too the nomination was rejected of the NDA candidate. Here BJP candidate is Mahila Morcha state president Niveditha. Her nomination was rejected as she didn't mention state party chief's name in nomination paper.

While in Devikulam, the nomination papers of AIADMK candidate, Dhanalakshmi an alliance partner of NDA in Kerala was rejected. ANI reported that it was rejected because she did not fill Form 26.

BJP's Kannur district president N Haridas, the candidate from Thalassery constituency in Kannur district and Mahila Morcha State President Nivedida Subramanian, the candidate from Guruvayur in Thrissur has approached the high court.

CPI(M) had alleged that the rejection of the nomination of two senior leaders of BJP was part of a secret pact between BJP and Congress. On the other hand, KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran in a statement alleged that nomination was rejected following the understanding between CPI(M) and BJP in the assembly polls.

The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With ANI inputs)