Kerala Assembly poll results: CM Pinarayi Vijayan splashes red all over the state, creates history with second term

Thiruvananthapuram: Pinarayi Vijayan’s CPI-M splashed the lengths and breadths of Kerala in red after whitewashing the Congress-led United Democratic Front, creating history by ensuring a second term for his government.

This changes a 40-year old pattern, where the Left Democratic Front and the UDF alternated every sixth year.

In the process, the LDF improved its previous tally while the CPI-M was short of a simple majority on its own by only three seats. The ruling front won 99 of the total 140 seats, snatching six seats from the UDF, which had to be content with only 41 seats.

The UDF could put up a semblance of resistance only in three of the 14 districts, which included their traditional strongholds. It was only in Ernakulam district that the opposition could hold on to its bases. Districts like Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam, traditionally UDF bastions, landed up completely in the LDF lap.

The red wave swept prominent opposition leaders off the ground and even those who survived, like former chief minister Oommen Chandy, had to see huge erosion in their majority in their long-nursed constituencies.

Most importantly, the BJP forfeited its lone seat in the outgoing assembly, reducing a high-profile campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to nought. At one stage, the saffron party was leading in three seats, including Palakkad, where it had fielded Metro man P Sreedharan, but could not hold on to the lead at the finish.

The results, however, had a shocker in the defeat of Jose K Mani, leader of the Kerala Congress-M faction, which crossed over to the LDF with its predominantly Christian vote base. The changed equation is believed to have helped the ruling front consolidate its position in the Christian belt of central Kerala. Mani was counting on his group as probably the second most important partner of the ruling front on the basis of the poll outcome.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who addressed a victory press conference, but avoiding all fanfare in view of the Covid protocol, said he has kept his word by ensuring the closure of BJP account in the state, although the saffron party leaders have been talking about forming a ministry if it could muster just 30 seats.