Kerala Assembly elections 2021: Total number of constituencies, magic number - all you need to know

When will Kerala Assembly elections 2021 be held? When will the votes be counted?

Kerala Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

How many Assembly constituencies are there in Kerala?

There are 140 Assembly constituencies in the state of Kerala.

What is the magic number for government formation?

Minimum 71 seats are required for a party or a coalition to stake a claim for the formation of the government.

Kerala Assembly elections 2021: Opinion poll

In Kerala, the fight between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) is escalating. But, according to an opinion poll released by Times Now-CVoter, the ruling LDF will manage to retain power in the state.

The opinion poll said that Pinarayi Vijayan-led alliance will win 77 seats in the 140-member assembly, down from its tally of 91 in 2016.

The Congress-led UDF is projected to win 62 seats, gaining seats since the last tracker to make it a keenly contested affair. Meanwhile, the BJP is projected to win just a single seat, as it did in 2016.