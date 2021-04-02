Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: Here's how you can download your digital voter ID card

How to download digital voter ID cards:

1. Log on to https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/, or https://nvsp.in/Account/Login

2. If you do not have an account, then create an account through your mobile number or email ID.

3. If you already have an account, then log in and click on the option of download e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card).

For the uninitiated, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had launched the e-EPIC programme on January 25, which is the National Voter’s Day. The e-EPIC is a secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer. It helps voters to store the card on their mobile phones, upload it as a PDF on DigiLocker or print it and self-laminate it.

Kerala Assembly elections 2021: How to search your name in the electoral roll

1. Go to the official website of the CEO, Kerala.

2. On the homepage, click on Electoral Roll Search.

3. Select the search criteria -- Search by Details or Search by EPIC No.

4. Enter the details according to your search criteria and click on Search. You will get the required details.