Kerala assembly election results: CM Pinarayi Vijayan dedicates victory to the people, says 'no celebrations as covid continues to spread'

The ruling LDF appears poised to form the government in Kerala again as per the latest trends from the Election Commission with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) registering a win on three seats and maintaining lead on 54 more. Responding to such a massive response from the people of Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today humbly dedicated this great victory to the people of the state.

Despite victory, the CM urged that this is not the time to celebrate with great joy as COVID-19 continues to spread. "This is the time to continue the fight against the pandemic outbreak," he added. Kerala today reported 31,950 new covid cases and 49 deaths.

He futher reminded that during the campaign for the assembly elections, "top BJP leaders had announced that they were moving towards forming a government here. At that point, we were told that their current account here would be closed in this election."

Many BJP leaders, including the PM, Home Minister and Chief Ministers, had come here to campaign in the state.