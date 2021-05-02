Kerala assembly election results: CM Pinarayi Vijayan dedicates victory to the people, says 'no celebrations as covid continues to spread'

The ruling LDF appears poised to form the government in Kerala again as per the latest trends from the Election Commission with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) registering a win on three seats and maintaining lead on 54 more. Responding to such a massive response from the people of Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today humbly dedicated this great victory to the people of the state.
Despite victory, the CM urged that this is not the time to celebrate with great joy as COVID-19 continues to spread. "This is the time to continue the fight against the pandemic outbreak," he added. Kerala today reported 31,950 new covid cases and 49 deaths.
He futher reminded that during the campaign for the assembly elections, "top BJP leaders had announced that they were moving towards forming a government here. At that point, we were told that their current account here would be closed in this election."
Many BJP leaders, including the PM, Home Minister and Chief Ministers, had come here to campaign in the state.
Among the constituents of UDF, Congress is leading on 24 seats and IUML on 17 and Kerala Congress (Jacob) has already won one seat. Among the constituents of LDF, CPI is leading on 16 seats, Kerala Congress (M) has won one seat and maintaining the lead on 4 others, NCP and Janata Dal (Secular) are leading on two seats each and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress is leading on one seat.
UDF also includes Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Communist Marxist Party (John), All India Forward Bloc, Bharatiya National Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Kerala (NCK).
LDF also has Janata Dal (Secular), Kerala Congress (M), Congress (Secular), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Indian National League (INL), Kerala Congress (B), Revolutionary Socialist Party (Leninist) and Kerala Congress (Skaria Thomas).
The counting for 140 seats in the state assembly began at 8 am with COVID-19 protocols in place. The Election Commission made necessary arrangements for counting, which is taking place amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.
