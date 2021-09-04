Kerala accounts for 29,322 of 42,618 new COVID-19 cases in India, total toll 330

India reported 42,618 new COVID-19 cases, 36,385 recoveries and 330 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Data from the Health Ministry also indicates that 36,385 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now risen to 4,05,681, which account for 1.23% of total cases.

The data shows 36,385 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,21,00,001 and the recovery rate currently at 97.43%.

Of 42,618 new COVID infections & 330 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 29,322 cases and 131 deaths yesterday.

The overall death toll touched 4,40,225. Here, 330 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours wherein after Kerala, Maharashtra reported 92 fatalities and the rest of the states reported 107 fatalities.

ITo detect the presence of this virus in individuals, the ministry informed that 52.82 crore total tests have been conducted in the country till date.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cumulative samples tested in the country till September 3 is at 52,82,40,038 with 17,04,970 samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

For the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the country administered 67.72 crore vaccine doses to people to date. India commenced its vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:10 AM IST