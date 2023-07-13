 Kerala Accident Video: Ambulance Turns Turtle After Minister Sivankutty's Convoy Vehicle Rams Into It In Kollam, 3 Injured
Kerala Accident Video: Ambulance Turns Turtle After Minister Sivankutty's Convoy Vehicle Rams Into It In Kollam, 3 Injured

The incident led to the ambulance van turning turtle. Three people sustained injuries in the incident, including a patient.

Thursday, July 13, 2023
article-image

In an incident of negligence that could have proved dangerous, a vehicle in the convoy of Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty crashed into an ambulance on Thursday (July 13). The incident led to the ambulance van turning turtle. Three people sustained injuries in the incident.

article-image

Incident took place at Kottarakkara, Pulaman Junction

The incident took place in Kottarakkara when a driver from the minister's convoy crashed the police jeep onto the side of ambulance van. The accident occured at Kottarakkara's Pulaman Junction.

A video of the accident was shared on Twitter

The accident occured when the traffic was halted for a brief while for the minister's convoy to pass.

CCTV footage shows Traffic constable has a close shave

In the CCTV footage that surfaced of the accident, it can be seen that the ambulance continues to move forward. However, the minister's convoy vehicle keeps running and rams into the ambulance.

In the CCTV footage that surfaced of the accident, it can be seen that the ambulance continues to move forward. However, the minister's convoy vehicle keeps running and rams into the ambulance.

Convoy vehicle stops ahead of a motorcycle

As for the vehicle in the minister's convoy involved in the accident, it just stopped short of knocking a bike which was standing at some distance. However, the vehicle had slowed down by then to have caused harm to the bike which had two people on it.

The minsiter reportedly stepped out of the vehicle after the accident. However, he left from the spot after enquiring about the condition of those injured, said reports.

article-image

