Kerala: 35-year-old woman held for drugging husband's food for six years

Kottayam: A 35-year-old woman was arrested in Pala for slipping in high doses of drugs used to treat mental illness for over six years in her husband's food.

Asha Suresh, of Sathimandiram, in Meenachil near Pala, was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by her husband Satheesh, 38, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, who currently resides in Pala.

The duo got married in 2006 and settled in Pala. Both were living in Asha’ home and another rented house. Initially, Satheesh struggled in his business. However, with his entry into the ice-cream business, things changed. The business became profitable and in 2012 Satheesh brought their own house at Palakkad. According to the police compliant, the woman quarrelled with Satheesh over trivial matters. The time passed by and Satheesh observed that he is having fatigue and tiredness. Over the health issue, he consulted a doctor. In the medical examination, the doctor suggested that low sugar levels may be the reason. He took medicine for it, but the health was not improving.

In September 2021, Satheesh avoided eating home food and noticed his condition improving. Becoming suspicious of his wife, he asked his friend to find out if Asha was adding any medication to his food.

This led to him conducting an inquiry on his own. With the help of one of the friends of his wife, Satheesh came to know that Asha had been adding some drugs for mental illness to his daily diet since 2015. Satheesh also snapped a photo of the medicines with the help of his wife's friend and then lodged a complaint with the district police chief, along with evidence such as CCTV visuals.



According to Pala police, the woman even drugged the food and water and brought that to the office when he was not visiting the house. However, the motive is not yet revealed. Meanwhile, according to the statement given by the woman the man was not giving anything from his wealth and assets. She reportedly said that he would give entire assets to his family members and brothers. The police are continuing the probe.

