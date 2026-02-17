 Kerala: 27-Year-Old Man Dies After Bike Plunges Into Unmarked Construction Pit In Idukki; CCTV Captures Chilling Footage
A 27-year-old man, Jeyce Benny, died after his motorcycle plunged into an open culvert construction pit near Thodupuzha in Kerala late Monday night. Locals alleged there were no barricades, warning signs or lighting at the site. CCTV footage triggered outrage, with residents blaming public works authorities for negligence.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X.

Idukki: Another incident of civic apathy leading to the death of a common man has come to light, this time from the southern state of Kerala. A 27-year-old man near Thodupuzha in Idukki district, Kerala, died late on Monday night after his motorcycle plunged into an open pit dug for culvert construction without proper fencing or reflective signage.

The deceased has been identified as Jeyce Benny, a resident of Muthalakodam. CCTV footage of the incident has sparked widespread outrage, with locals blaming the negligence of the public works authorities for the young man's death.

The accident took place at around 11 pm near Muthalakodam, Thodupuzha. Benny was travelling by motorcycle when he came across the excavation site. Soon after the accident, he was taken to hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Reportedly, the pit dug across the road for the construction of a new culvert lacked sufficient warning signs, barricades or lighting to alert commuters during the night. Benny had been scheduled to travel overseas for work the following morning.

Similar incident

Earlier, on 10 February, a young man died after falling into an open drain in Delhi’s Rohini, according to News18. The incident took place in Rohini Sector 32, near the Mahashakti Kali Temple.

The deceased was identified as Birju Kumar (30), a resident of Bihar who worked as a labourer. He reportedly died after falling into a sewer built on DDA land.

The 10 February incident came just days after a man working at a private bank’s call centre died when his motorcycle reportedly fell into a pit dug for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area.

Weeks earlier, a 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida’s Sector 150 in mid-January.

