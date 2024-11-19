 Kerala: 27 People Injured As Bus Carrying Sabarimala Devotees From Karnataka Overturns Near Thirunelli In Wayanad; Visuals Surface
According to police, the bus, which was carrying 45 people, including two children was on is way back to Hunsur in Mysore after their visit to the Sabarimala temple when it met with the accident. The mishap took place around 6 am.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Image Of The Overturned Bus | X @RTVnewsnetwork

Wayanad: Twenty seven passengers sustained injuries after a bus carrying Lord Ayyappa devotees from Sabarimala Temple overturned near Thirunelli in Wayanad in Kerala early in the morning on Tuesday, police said.

About The Incident

According to police, the bus, which was carrying 45 people, including two children was on is way back to Hunsur in Mysore after their visit to the Sabarimala temple when it met with the accident. The mishap took place around 6 am.

The injured were immediately admitted to Mananthavady Medical College in Wayanad and authorities stated that the condition of the injured passengers was not serious.

article-image

Further details awaited.

The temple opened its doors on November 15 to mark the start of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, marking the beginning of the annual pilgrimage season.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

