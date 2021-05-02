Kerala 2021 poll results: Why massive mandate was given to Pinarayi Vijayan, asks state Congress prez Mullappally Ramachandran

As the count for the votes for the concluded Kerala Assembly elections is underway it's quite crystal clear that LDF's Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to gain back his thrown again and shall break the state's four-decade-old trend of swinging between the communists and the Congress-led United Democratic Front. No wonder the opposition has been left in disappointment looking at the trends of the vote count.

Looking at Vijayan gaining power back in Kerala, the state Congress President Mullappally Ramachandran has said that, "This government is known for its corrupt practices. I don't understand why such a massive mandate was given to the existing chief minister in this election."

He further said that the Pinarayi's victory should be studied carefully.

While, top Congress leaders in Kerala on Sunday gracefully accepted their defeat in the April 6 Assembly polls as it seemed the party-led United Democratic Front will, in all likelihood, end up with less seats than 2016.