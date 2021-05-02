Kerala 2021 poll results: Why massive mandate was given to Pinarayi Vijayan, asks state Congress prez Mullappally Ramachandran

As the count for the votes for the concluded Kerala Assembly elections is underway it's quite crystal clear that LDF's Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to gain back his thrown again and shall break the state's four-decade-old trend of swinging between the communists and the Congress-led United Democratic Front. No wonder the opposition has been left in disappointment looking at the trends of the vote count.
Looking at Vijayan gaining power back in Kerala, the state Congress President Mullappally Ramachandran has said that, "This government is known for its corrupt practices. I don't understand why such a massive mandate was given to the existing chief minister in this election."
He further said that the Pinarayi's victory should be studied carefully.
While, top Congress leaders in Kerala on Sunday gracefully accepted their defeat in the April 6 Assembly polls as it seemed the party-led United Democratic Front will, in all likelihood, end up with less seats than 2016.
According to the figures presently available for the 140 memberAassembly, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front, set to create history with two consecutive electoral victories, is leading in 100 seats while the Congress-led UDF is leading in 40 seats, against 47 seats in 2016.
Besides, state health minsiter K.K. Shailaja, today created history by going forward to secure the highest margin of victory in an assembly election when her margin crossed 60,000 votes. The final tally is yet to come as counting of votes has entered the last round at the Mattanur assembly constituency in Kannur district.
The ruling Left led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is on course to create history by becoming the first government to retain power and the latest is they are leading in 100 seats out of the 140 seats in the Kerala Assembly.
(With agency inputs)
