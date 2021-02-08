Kerala: 192 students, 72 staffers test positive for COVID-19 at two schools in Malappuram

A month after Kerala partially re-opened schools in the state, 192 students and 72 staff tested positive for COVID-19 at two schools in Malappuram, ANI reported.

The information was shared by the Malappuram District Health Authority.

Classes for 10th and 12th began in schools across the southern state with limited hours and a restricted number of students with Covid norms as per government order on January 1. Schools in Kerala had remained closed since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 6,705 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

In India, Kerala has reported the highest daily new cases at 6,075. It is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with 2,673 and 487 new cases each respectively.

84 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours and six states account for 79.76 per cent of these.

Maharashtra reported the maximum casualties with 30 new fatalities, followed by Kerala with 19 daily deaths.

(with inputs from ANI)