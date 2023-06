Kerala: 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Explosion At Steel Factory In Kanjikode | Twitter

Kerala: In an unfortunate incident, one person was killed and another five were injured after a fire broke out in a steel factory at Kerala's Kanjikode industrial area in Palakkad after an explosion in furnace. The fire is under control now, stated reports in ANI.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.