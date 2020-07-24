'Kept warning them': Rahul Gandhi says govt rubbishing his warnings on COVID-19, China

India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 COVID-19 cases taking the country's tally to 12,87,945 on Friday, while the recoveries surged to 8,17,208, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday once again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-China border face-off saying he is 100 per cent focused on building his own image and "one man's image is not a substitute for a national vision".

"Prime Minister is 100 per cent focused on building his own image. India's captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man's image is not a substitute for a national vision," he said in a tweet attaching the third video of the series. In the video, the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad said, "Psychologically you will have to deal with the Chinese from a position of strength."

Emphasising on how India should respond to China, he said that if you deal with them from a position of "strength" you can work with them, you can get what you need and it can be actually done. "But if they sense weakness then you had it. And the first thing is you are not going to take on China without a vision," the Congress leader said, adding that he doesn't mean a national vision, but an international vision.