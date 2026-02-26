 Kejriwal’s 'Cricket Player Kohli Koli Samaj Se Hain’ Remark Sparks Political Storm in Gujarat Assembly
Arvind Kejriwal sparked controversy in Gujarat after calling cricketer Virat Kohli a “son of the Koli community” at a Bhavnagar event. The remark drew sharp reactions in the Assembly, with Minister Harsh Sanghavi targeting AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava. The incident has fueled debate over identity politics and electoral messaging.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
article-image

A political controversy erupted in Gujarat after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal referred to cricket star Virat Kohli as a “son of the Koli community” during a mass wedding ceremony in Bhavnagar.

The event, organised by members of the Veer Mandhata Koli community, saw Kejriwal addressing an enthusiastic gathering. However, his remark linking Kohli to the Koli community surprised many, as the former Indian cricket captain belongs to a Punjabi Khatri family and hails from Delhi.

The statement quickly snowballed into a political flashpoint, reaching the corridors of the Gujarat Assembly. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi took a swipe at the AAP leadership, targeting party MLA Chaitar Vasava and suggesting he “explain matters to his leader.” The BJP accused Kejriwal of lacking understanding of Gujarat’s social fabric and attempting to tailor remarks for electoral gains.

article-image

Political observers say the controversy reflects the significance of the Koli community as a major vote bank in Gujarat. Critics argue the mix-up between “Kohli” and “Koli” may have stemmed from either a factual oversight or political calculation.

