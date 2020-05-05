Kejriwal's 70% corona tax: Radhika Khera disagrees with Milind Deora's 'prudent Delhi government' claim

Milind Deora in February had tweeted: "Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to ₹60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments."

A day after allowing the sale of liquor in the city, the Delhi government on Monday said it will impose a 'Special Corona Fee' on alcohol, amounting to an increase of 70 per cent on MRP. "Delhi government is imposing Special corona fee on alcohol sale. It will be 70 per cent of the MRP. The new rates will be imposed from Tuesday morning," said Finance Department in a statement.

Meanwhile, petrol price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre on Tuesday and diesel by a Rs 7.10 per litre after the Delhi government raised local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on the two fuels. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 71.26 a litre as against Rs 69.59 previously. Diesel price has been hiked to Rs 69.39 per litre from Rs 62.29. This follows Delhi government's decision to raise VAT on petrol to 30 per cent from 27 per cent, previously. In case of diesel, VAT has been almost doubled to 30 per cent from 16.75 per cent.