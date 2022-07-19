e-Paper Get App

Kejriwal to announce AAP’s first ‘guarantee scheme’ for Gujarat polls

The AAP, which faces the B-team allegation from the Congress, is pulling out all stops to emerge as the third front in the Gujarat elections though the State has always remained bi-polar and a third group has never succeeded.

Darshan DesaiUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
Kejriwal to announce AAP’s first ‘guarantee scheme’ for Gujarat polls | Twitter/ Gujarat AAP

Often accused of being the B-team of the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is arriving in Surat on Wednesday evening on his sixth visit to Gujarat since April. On Thursday, he will announce the first 'guarantee scheme' of his party in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly election to be held later this year.

AAP’s State General Secretary Manoj Sorathiya, who is part of the party right since the Anna Hazare days, told Free Press Journal that Kejriwal would land at the Surat airport at 8.45 p.m. on Wednesday and would be given a grand welcome by the party workers.

Kejriwal would on Thursday address a town hall event in Surat city where he would make a major announcement on “the first guarantee scheme in Gujarat.” He is also expected to hold an important meeting with state leaders regarding the upcoming elections,' according to Sorathiya.

It might be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently taunted the AAP asking voters to be wary of 'free revdi' (freebies) offered by certain political parties. In reply, AAP workers had on Monday staged protests in three cities in Gujarat.

