Kejriwal slams Amarinder Singh for speaking 'BJP's language' on farm laws, questions 'low-level politics'

A day after Captain Amarinder Singh slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Delhi government's notification of one of three farm laws of the Centre being stiffly opposed by the farmers, Arvind Kejriwal hit back at the Punjab Chief Minister, accusing him of joining hands with the BJP.
Kejriwal said that Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had several chances to stop the farm bills but did not do so and is instead doing "low-level politics" now at a critical time.
In a press briefing, Kejriwal also hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saying that he was speaking "BJP's language" by accusing him of "passing" three farm laws in Delhi.
"Punjab's chief minister has made allegations against me that I've passed the black laws in Delhi. How can he do such low-level politics in this fragile situation? It's not up to the state govt to implement it. Had it been so why would the farmers of the country hold talks with the Centre?" Kejriwal asked.
Last week, the AAP government had denied permission to the Delhi Police to convert the city's stadiums into temporary jails.
The Delhi chief minister said that the BJP-ruled Centre is "angry" with him for not permitting stadiums to be used as jails.
"The reason behind Captain-sahab's allegation is that we did not allow the nine stadiums in Delhi to be converted into jails. Centre had plans to put the farmers in these stadiums. They're upset with me as I didn't give permission for making them jails," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.
"Captain saheb you are levelling allegations against me and speaking BJP's language. Is it the pressure of ED cases on your family members and the notices being sent?" Kejriwal asked.
The three farm laws were implemented across the country with the signature of the president and no state can stop them, he said about the three farm laws being stiffly opposed by farmers. The Delhi government has notified one of the three laws.
The Punjab unit of the AAP also in a statement accused Amarinder Singh of being a "BJP's CM" and making "false allegations" against Arvind Kejriwal.
"Captain Amarinder Singh and BJP have joined hands to make completely false allegations that the Delhi government has passed the black farm laws," the statement said.
Notably, Amarinder Singh had on Tuesday lashed out at the AAP for issuing the notification to implement the "draconian" farm laws in Delhi, saying the party did it in the "midst of the crisis" while "pretending" to be standing with the farmers.
The Modi government had "planned" to put protesting farmers in jail but Kejriwal government declined to convert stadiums into jails, charged the AAP statement.
"After the plan to put protesting farmers into jail failed, BJP and Captain entered into a setting to defame Kejriwal by spreading lies that Kejriwal government has passed the black laws," it alleged.
Entire Punjab knows how Captain Amarinder and Akali Dal supported BJP in passing these "black" laws, the statement said and claimed the Punjab chief minister was a member of the committee that framed the farm laws.
Kejriwal has appealed to the Centre to immediately fulfil all the demands of the farmers and guarantee the minimum support price for their crops.
(With inputs from agencies)