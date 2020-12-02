Kejriwal slams Amarinder Singh for speaking 'BJP's language' on farm laws, questions 'low-level politics'

A day after Captain Amarinder Singh slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Delhi government's notification of one of three farm laws of the Centre being stiffly opposed by the farmers, Arvind Kejriwal hit back at the Punjab Chief Minister, accusing him of joining hands with the BJP.

Kejriwal said that Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had several chances to stop the farm bills but did not do so and is instead doing "low-level politics" now at a critical time.

In a press briefing, Kejriwal also hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saying that he was speaking "BJP's language" by accusing him of "passing" three farm laws in Delhi.

"Punjab's chief minister has made allegations against me that I've passed the black laws in Delhi. How can he do such low-level politics in this fragile situation? It's not up to the state govt to implement it. Had it been so why would the farmers of the country hold talks with the Centre?" Kejriwal asked.

Last week, the AAP government had denied permission to the Delhi Police to convert the city's stadiums into temporary jails.

The Delhi chief minister said that the BJP-ruled Centre is "angry" with him for not permitting stadiums to be used as jails.

"The reason behind Captain-sahab's allegation is that we did not allow the nine stadiums in Delhi to be converted into jails. Centre had plans to put the farmers in these stadiums. They're upset with me as I didn't give permission for making them jails," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.