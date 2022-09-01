'Kejriwal, Sisodia chor hai': Irate BJP workers burn Kejriwal's effigy after 3 MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Screen grab

Three BJP MLAs were on Thursday marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly for the entire session following an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla who did not heed their demand to take up their calling attention notices before a discussion on the no-confidence motion.

The rest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs walked out of the House soon after.

Kejriwal's effigy burned:

Following the walk out, the irate MLAs launched a massive protest as BJP workers burned the effigy of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal right outside the Delhi Assembly.

The videos of the same have surfaced online in which the enraged BJP workers can be heard saying 'gali gali me shor hai, Kejriwal, Sisodia chor hai'.

AAP burn effigies:

An AAP delegation on Wednesday reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi to meet the agency's director and demand a probe into the alleged toppling of governments in various states by the BJP under 'Operation Lotus'.

AAP MLAs, meanwhile, protested in front of Gandhi statue and burnt effigies of the saffron party.

The MLAs torched an effigy of “Operation Lotus” at the Assembly premises, even as the BJP called it an ‘unconstitutional incident’ against which legal action should be taken.

No-confidence motion against Operation Lotus:

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had brought in the no-confidence motion on Monday to show that the alleged "Operation Lotus" of the BJP had failed in Delhi.

Speaker Birla said no calling attention notice will be taken up till the no-confidence motion is debated and voted on.

Opposing it, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said there are a lot of issues to be discussed in the assembly -- "there is shortage of drinking water, Delhi is the world's most polluted capital...there are health-related problems".

He said there was no need to enact a "drama" to prove Arvind Kejriwal enjoys the support of his MLAs. Birla said no-confidence motion is important considering "whatever has happened in opposition-ruled states".

All issues of the opposition will be taken up once the no-confidence motion process is completed, she said. When opposition members did not relent, Birla ordered that BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Mohan Singh Bisht be marshalled out.

The rest of the BJP MLAs walked out of the Assembly soon after. Birla said opposition members come to assembly to garner media attention and that they are not bothered about people-centric issues.

The special session was disrupted for the third day on Wednesday as the ruling AAP and opposition BJP MLAs forced adjournments. The session commenced on Friday.

(with PTI inputs)

