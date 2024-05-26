Kejriwal 'Opportunist', Mani Shankar Aiyar 'Loud Mouth' & Digvijaya Singh 'Inexperienced', Says Robert Vadra After LS Polls In Delhi (VIDEO)

Robert Vadra | PTI

Businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, in a controversial interview to India TV news channel, called Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal an "opportunist". "It is my view," said Vadra when the interviewer reminded him that AAP and Congress were fighting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 together in Delhi. Both AAP and Congress are also part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Not just this, Vadra also called Mani Shankar Aiyar as a "loudmouth" and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh as "inexperienced".

Sam Pitroda, who recently quit as the Indian Congress Overseas Chairman after his comments on the skin colour of Indians kicked up a row, also came at the receiving end of Vadra. "Retired person should stay retired," said Robert Vadra when asked about Sam Pitroda.

"We are a shining example of democracy in the world...we could hold country together as diverse as India where people in East look like Chinese, people in West look like Arab, people in North look like maybe white and people and people in South look like Africa," Sam Pitroda had said, causing a massive furore.

Robert Vadra calls Digvijay Singh "INEXPERIENCED" & Manishankar Aiyar a 'Loud Mouth '.

Robert Vadra's Interest In Politics

Robert Vadra was recently seen expressing his desire to get into active politics. When asked if Vadra was keen on entering electoral politics, he had shown interest in contesting from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, which used to be represented by his brother-in-law and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the party bastion before BJP's Smriti Irani won from the seat in 2019.

Vadra had said that the country wanted to see him entering active politics and added that Smriti Irani had not fulfilled her promises made to the people of Amethi. However, the Congress did not nominate Vadra from Amethi or any other seat for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.