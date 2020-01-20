Kejriwal fails to file nomination on Monday

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was expected to file the nomination for the February 8 assembly poll on Monday, postponed the paperwork for Tuesday as he failed to reach the office of the sub-divisional magistrate in Jamnagar on time due to delay in his roadshow.

The AAP national convener, Kejriwal on Monday held a roadshow before filing his nomination papers from the New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal paid obeisance at the Valmiki Mandir here before hopping on to an open vehicle for the roadshow between the temple and Connaught Place.

At the end of the roadshow, Kejriwal announced that he will now file the nomination on Tuesday -- also the last day of filing nominations.

"Today, I had to file the nomination and the office closes at 3 pm but I saw so much love from the people (in the roadshow) that I did not want to end this. I was told at 2 pm that we are behind the schedule and I should stop here. But I was not able to leave you people alone midway like this. The roadshow is ending now as the police permission is over. Tomorrow morning, I will go with my family to file the nomination. I am thankful to all for giving so much love and support. You have walked a long distance with me," Kejriwal said.

A candidate has to reach the office of the Election Commissioner to file the paper before 3 pm.

The Delhi Chief Minister was accompanied by wife Sunita Kejriwal and their two children, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in an open vehicle as a sea of supporters holding brooms (the party's election symbol) and placards walked along.

Amid heavy security during the roadshow, the participants chanted the Aam Aadmi Party's re-election slogan -- "Acchhe beete panch saal, lage raho Kejriwal".

Kejriwal is seeking re-election from the seat for the third time -- having won in 2013 and 2015 with a vote percentage of 53.46 and 64.34 respectively.

Interestingly, ahead of the 2015 election, Kejriwal had filed his nomination on the same date, January 20 that year.

Both the Congress and the BJP are yet to announce their candidates against the AAP supremo.

In 2013, when the AAP fought its maiden election, Kejriwal had visited the same Valmiki temple before filing his nomination.

Recalling the 2013 elections, Kejriwal earlier tweeted: "It was from here in 2013 that we took a broom for the first time to clear politics. Today, once again (after) taking the blessings of sage Valmiki, I will go to file my nomination."