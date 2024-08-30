'Kejriwal Came In My Dream': Delhi Councillor Ramchandra Re-Joins AAP Days After Switching To BJP

Former Bawana MLA and current Ward 28 councillor Ramchandra, who had left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) earlier this week to join the BJP, rejoined AAP on Thursday, calling his earlier decision a mistake he wishes to correct.

Ramchandra stated that after his departure, he dreamt of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who reprimanded him for leaving AAP and instructed him to meet with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Dr Sandeep Pathak, and other AAP leaders.

He mentioned that Kejriwal advised him to reconnect with party workers and constituents and focus on their needs. Ramchandra admitted that joining the BJP was a significant error and expressed his desire to return to his political family and make amends.

In a post on X, Sisodia shared, "I met Aam Aadmi Party colleague and former Bawana MLA Ramchandra. Today, he has returned to his Aam Aadmi family." Ramchandra also claimed he was "misled" by certain individuals.

"I vow today that, having been misled, I will not fall under their influence again," he declared in the presence of Sisodia and other senior party leaders.