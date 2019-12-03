Kejriwal brags about 'non-corrupt govt' over Delhi govt's revenue surplus

The Delhi Government has managed to maintain revenue surplus over the last five years, reveals a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on state finances tabled in the Assembly on Monday.

"The government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years from 2013-14 to 2017-18," it stated.

The report was tabled in the House by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Now, on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to share a news clipping regarding the same.

"Five years of increased expenditure on schools, hospitals, water and power - all this while maintaining revenue surplus and improving Delhi's fiscal health. This was possible because Delhi has a non-corrupt govt which uses every paisa of taxpayer money on public welfare," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.