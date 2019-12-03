Kejriwal brags about 'non-corrupt govt' over Delhi govt's revenue surplus

The Delhi Government has managed to maintain revenue surplus over the last five years, reveals a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on state finances tabled in the Assembly on Monday.
"The government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years from 2013-14 to 2017-18," it stated.
The report was tabled in the House by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Now, on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to share a news clipping regarding the same.
"Five years of increased expenditure on schools, hospitals, water and power - all this while maintaining revenue surplus and improving Delhi's fiscal health. This was possible because Delhi has a non-corrupt govt which uses every paisa of taxpayer money on public welfare," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.
As per the CAG report the overall fiscal liabilities of Delhi government were Rs 33,569 crore in 2017-18. The fiscal liabilities were 4.89 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP), 86.81 per cent of revenue receipts and 92.01 per cent of Delhi's own resources.
The fiscal deficit of Rs 1,051 crore in 2016-17 turned to fiscal surplus of Rs 113 crore in 2017-18 and stood 0.02 per cent of GSDP, it added.
Grants of aid received from the Centre also decreased from Rs. 2,825 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 2,184 crore in 2017-18. This included grants in lieu of share in central taxes.
The Delhi government has incidentally been demanding that the Centre raise its share in central taxes.
According to the audit report for the year ended March 2018, tax revenue and non-tax revenue also registered an increase of 14.70% and 101.05% respectively over the previous year.
Till March 31, 2018, the government had invested Rs 19,173 crore in statutory corporations, rural banks, joint stock companies and co-operatives on which it received 0.8 per cent return. It paid interest at an average rate of 8.58 per cent on its borrowings during 2017-18.
The report also pointed to slow recovery of loans disbursed by it to municipal corporations, Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) and Delhi Jal Board.
Speaking on the DJB, the CAG report said that the body had an outstanding loan of more than Rs 26,000 crore (as on March 31, 2018) and "no amount was repaid" in the last five years.
"DTC that was disbursed Rs 11,837.69 crore during 1996-2011, paid Rs 161.55 crore til March 31,2018," the report added.
According to the report, the North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations had outstanding loans of Rs 2,037.54 crore, Rs 1,395.90 crore and Rs 381.45 crore, respectively, till March 31, 2018.
The report also underlined "substantial delays" in submission of utilisation certificates by various grantee institutions, fund surrenders involving Rs 1,249.81 crore, in 2017-18, and also noted significant amounts of expenditure and receipts booked under "other" categories, affecting "transparency" in financial reporting.
(With inputs from PTI)
