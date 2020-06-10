Kejriwal bends the knee to LG, says his directive over hospital beds will be followed

"There was a State Disaster Management Authority meeting yesterday. The figures put forward in the meeting, show that coronavirus is going to spread a lot faster in the national capital in the coming days," Kejriwal said.

"On June 15, it is expected that there will be 44,000 coronavirus cases in the national capital. This figure will be around one lakh by June 30 and 5.32 lakh by July 31. By June 15, we would need 6,681 beds. We will need 15,000 beds by June 30 and 80,000 beds by July 31," he added.

Kejriwal also said that "This is not the time to fight with each other and do politics. This is the time for all governments and organisations to stand together to defeat coronavirus."

Kejriwal said that promoting social distancing and usage of masks has to be a people's movement for the safety of the people in the city.

He also said that his COVID-19 test result has come negative and thanked everyone for their good wishes and blessings. The 51-year-old Delhi Chief Minister had on Sunday complained of fever and canceled all of his meetings thereafter.