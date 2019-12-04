Kejriwal announces free 15 GB data pm in Delhi; Gambhir calls him 'big liar'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that Delhiites will get free 15 GB data per month through a hotspot network across the city.

Kejriwal said that the work of setting up 11,000 hotspots across the city is going on and on December 16, 100 hotspots will be inaugurated launching the Delhi government's free wifi scheme

Kejriwal added that with this free 15 GB internet data usage being provided to people, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fulfilled all the promises made in its manifesto for 2015 Assembly polls.

BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir has termed Kejriwal's move as 'vote-bank politics'. The former cricketer also called Delhi CM as ' a big liar'. He said, "Delhi CM has again lied to public. He is a big liar. He said the same 4.5 years ago & saying it again just 2 months before elections. He is doing vote-bank politics because elections are approaching."