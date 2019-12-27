'Keep petrol, diesel ready to set ablaze everything': Congress leader Pradeep Majhi over Odisha rape case

A senior Congress leader has directed his party workers to keep petrol and diesel ready to set ablaze everything as soon as they recieve instructions ahead of the 12 hour strike in Odisha's Nabarangpur against the inaction by the police in a rape and murder case of a minor.

Majhi was caught on the camera directing his party workers to set ablaze everything during the 12 hour strike in Nabarangpur that the people have called for citing that the police have not taken any action in a rape and murder case of minor. He expressed his anger towards the increasing rape cases in the state.

As reported by Dailyhunt, Majhi said, "The moment you get instruction set everything on fire. Will see what happens next."

"We have to adopt Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose policy when the government do not react over the rape and murder of innocent girls in this tribal-dominated district," he said.

"We can no more keep mum. First, a minor girl in Kundali was gang-raped by jawans. Now, another minor girl was gang-raped and murdered in Nabarangpur. This is too much," he added.

Speaking about his controversial remark, Majhi said that he had no regrets of giving such an instruction and said that he has to take the law in his hands.