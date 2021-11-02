'Keep fighting hate': Rahul Gandhi after Congress sweeps bypolls in Himachal, Rajasthan

The results of the bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 29 Assembly constituencies were announced on Tuesday.

The Congress won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and all the three Assembly bypolls of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai in Himachal Pradesh. The grand old party also bagged both the seats--Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad--in Rajasthan.

In Maharashtra, the Congress won the lone seat that went for the bypoll and it has also wrested the Hanagal seat from BJP in Karnataka which is the home turf of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress won the Raigaon (SC) Assembly bypoll, with its candidate Kalpana Verma defeating her nearest rival, BJP's Pratima Bagri, by a margin of 12,290 votes.

Meanwhile, the Congress cited bypoll results to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to shed arrogance, repeal the three farm laws and stop petrol and diesel "loot".

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the party's victory is that of its workers and asked them to keep fighting hate without fear.

"Every victory for the Congress is a victory of our party worker. Keep fighting hate. No fear!" Gandhi said on Twitter after the bypoll results came in.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told the prime minister that "disdain for people's pain is harmful".

"The BJP has lost two out of three Lok Sabha seats. In Assemblies, BJP has lost at most places in direct contest with Congress. Himachal Pradesh, Rajastan, Karnataka and Maharashtra have witnessed it," he said on Twitter.

"Modi ji, Shed arrogance. Repeal the three 'black laws'. Stop Petrol-Diesel-Gas loot. Disdain for people's pain is harmful," Surjewala also said.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 08:10 PM IST