KCR's daughter K. Kavitha to go on hunger strike for Women's Reservation Bill, Opposition parties to join | ANI

BRS leader Kavitha, who is facing the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) heat in the Delhi liquor policy case, is going to undertake a one-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on March 10 to request the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current session of Parliament. The rally will include participation from a number of Opposition parties and women's organisations.

The protest will be led by Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, and organised by the NGO Bharat Jagruthi to call for the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

The bill was first introduced in 1996

The bill was initially presented in 1996 and aims to reserve one-third of the Lok Sabha and state legislative assembly seats for women. It was then repeatedly introduced after that. The bill was approved by the Rajya Sabha in 2010, but it expired after the 15th Lok Parliament was dissolved in 2014.

Oppostion leaders to join

Many opposition party leaders, besides those from the Congress, will join Kavitha in her protest on Friday. The BRS invited political parties from 29 states as well as women's organisations to participate in the demonstration.

The demonstration is anticipated to include participation from the Trinamool Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP, Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction, Akali Dal, Nitish Kumar's JDU, Lalu Yadav's RJD, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, CPM, and CPI.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, National Conference, PDP and JMM along with some independent MPs will also be part of the protest led by K Kavitha.