'KCR violated his oath of office': Congress MP Anand Sharma takes dig at Telangana CM over seeking new constitution for India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao earlier this week said that India needs to rewrite its Constitution to fulfil people's expectations and to ensure that the country progresses to its full potential.

Alleging that both the Congress and the BJP have miserably failed in addressing the basic needs of people in the last 75 years, he called for a qualitative change in the country and declared that he would contribute in whatever manner possible to bring the change.

Slamming the Telangana CM, Congress MP Anand Sharma on Saturday said that KCR had violated his oath of office.

Stating that demand as 'unacceptable', the Congress leader said this is a trap to dismantle India’s constitutional democracy which guaranteed justiciable rights for all.

"Strongly disagreeing with K Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Minister Telangana on his call for rewriting of constitution, which is unacceptable. This is a trap of those who are plotting to dismantle India’s constitutional democracy which guaranteed justiciable rights for all," Sharma said in a Tweet.

Further stating that Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and MPs have all taken an oath to uphold the constitution, Sharma mentioned that with this demand, Telangana CM has violated his oath of office, which is a matter of concern.

A day after Rao called for rewriting the Constitution of India, his statements lead to an uproar from the opposition parties and Dalit organisations across the state.

Besides BJP, BSP and Congress also slammed the Telangana CM saying, 'Constitution is not KCR’s property.'

Meanwhile, hailing the present Constitution and its architect B R Ambedkar, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that KCR has such a plan because he is unable to tolerate SCs and STs getting elected to Parliament and Legislative Assemblies.

“If leaders like Indira Gandhi were disappointed when they wanted to change the Constitution, after all, KCR, what are you,” he said and demanded an apology.

BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay said KCR’s statements have revealed his cruel intention to introduce his own Constitution.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 06:42 PM IST