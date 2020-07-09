KCR-led Telangana govt irked as Governor Soundararajan looks into state's COVID-19 response

In recent days Telangana has seen a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, with the state recording as many as 1,924 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. Against this backdrop, there has emerged several allegations of negligence on the part of the state government.
To give an example, a News Minute report says that when a police constable tested positive in Secunderabad, even three days later his family (the primary contacts) had not been tested by medical authorities, and their residence had not been sealed. In another incident, one individual alleges that even though a resident of his apartment tested positive on June 18. no authorities had come to demarcated the area.
Amid this, state Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has taken it upon herself to interact with private hospitals, urging them to not overcharge patients, or deny treatment to anyone. She is also active on Twitter, and interacts with netizens who reach out to her.
As per an Indian Express report, Soundararajan had also called Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Special Chief Secretary (Health) Shanti Kumari to the Raj Bhavan on Monday. They had however opted out of the meeting, citing prior engagements, and the meeting was held later. At the same time, the Governor had also reached out to the top management of several hospitals in the state -- including those accused of overcharging.
Reportedly, the state official's change of mind came soon after she began interacting with the hospitals and the people.
The K Chandrashekar Rao-led government however is not happy with the situation. Soundararajan’s seeming criticism of the State's handling of the virus has reportedly irked the state government.
In June, she had issued a statement wherein she had expressed her unhappiness with the way the state government was handling the pandemic, criticising the state machinery for not responding to her requests for data. Shortly after that, on June 16 she had held video discussions with prominent citizens, including former officials such as a health secretary and a DGP.
