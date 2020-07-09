KCR-led Telangana govt irked as Governor Soundararajan looks into state's COVID-19 response

In recent days Telangana has seen a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, with the state recording as many as 1,924 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. Against this backdrop, there has emerged several allegations of negligence on the part of the state government.

To give an example, a News Minute report says that when a police constable tested positive in Secunderabad, even three days later his family (the primary contacts) had not been tested by medical authorities, and their residence had not been sealed. In another incident, one individual alleges that even though a resident of his apartment tested positive on June 18. no authorities had come to demarcated the area.