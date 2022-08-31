KCR, along with Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav provides financial aid to families of Galwan martyrs, Bihar workers

Photo: ANI

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao who is in Patna today, along with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav provided financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan valley and to the families of 12 Bihar workers who died in a fire accident recently.

Rao handed over cheques for Rs 10 lakh to each family of martyred soldiers and Rs 5 lakh to each family of the deceased migrant worker.

In an unfortunate incident that took place in March this year, as many as 11 Bihar native migrant workers working in a scrap godown at Bhoiguda in Secunderabad were charred to death as a major fire engulfed the godown.

In a separate incident, at least 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in June this year, a sharp escalation of the long-running border dispute between India and China.

Speaking at the event, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav said, "Today's program by CM Nitish Kumar & Telangana CM KCR is in view of honouring the soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley & the people who died in a recent accident in Hyderabad... if all states cooperate like this, the country will succeed."

KCR arrived in Patna on Wednesday and was received by Nitish at the Patna airport earlier in the day. KCR is also likely to meet RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The leaders are holding the meeting as the first step towards opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

His arrival in Bihar is being seen as a big political development ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After the separation with NDA, this would be his first meeting to root out BJP from the Centre.

KCR's arrival is also an achievement for chief minister Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav who are making all-out efforts to bring all opposition leaders under one umbrella to take on the BJP.

The Telangana CM is further scheduled to participate in a programme along with the two Bihar leaders.

