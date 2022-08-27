KCCI announces Korean culinary challenge for food enthusiasts

Pexels

With an aim to celebrate the growing popularity of Korean cuisine in the country, the Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) has announced the All India Korean Food Cooking Contest.

K-food enthusiasts can participate by registering themselves and sending their video of cooking a Korean dish -- using authentic recipe or innovative fusion -- till September 11.

The contest is organised by the KCCI in association with Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management (BCIHMCT).

According to the organisers, five selected videos from both the categories -- professionals and non-professionals -- will make it to the final round on the basis of counts of likes and views till September 30.

"Korean food has risen as a rising star player out of Hallyu (Korean cultural wave) contents in India. Media news and market index show that now Indian people are getting interested about Korean food beyond their first love for K-Pop or K-drama.

"We are presenting this K-Food festival, a gift package for K-food lover as our response to people's love and demand," Hwang Il Yong, the director of KCCI, said in a statement.

In the finale, which will be held on October 21, the participants will be presenting authentic Korean or progressive Korean fusion cuisine that will be judged by chefs from South Korea.

Besides the cooking competition, there will also be a three-day festival with different cuisines from October 19 to 21 by the BCIHMCT at their campus with participation from other institutes as well.

"October 21 will be a special exclusive day as 'K-food festival' with a special workshop about Korean food by Korean national level chefs who will be invited from Korea," the organisers said.