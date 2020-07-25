KC Venugopal accuses BJP of playing 'dirty games' to topple Rajasthan govt, announces protests outside Raj Bhavans across India

He added, "Horse trading to topple democratically elected governments has become normal and what is all the more deplorable is that, at a time when the entire country is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, Floods and severe economic and financial difficulties, the BJP is going all out to unsettle elected governments- in the process derailing governance and preparedness to handle COVID and other pressing issues. It was during the yet ongoing Covid-19 onslaught that the BJP toppled the democratically elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, and a similar desperate attempt is now being undertaken in Rajasthan. "

"The BJP and its leaders playing their dirty game to topple down one of the most efficient state governments which have received praises from across the globe for successfully handling the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a matter of utmost shame that, in their dirty political game, the BJP is misusing the high constitutional office of the Governor to destabilize the elected governments. As we saw in Rajasthan, the Governor is refusing to call a session of the legislative assembly, despite the constitutional binding and mandatory advice of the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers," Venugopal added.