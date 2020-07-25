KC Venugopal accuses BJP of playing 'dirty games' to topple Rajasthan govt, announces protests outside Raj Bhavans across India

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Saturday said that PCCs will hold a protest on Monday outside Raj Bhavans across India against BJP's attempts to topple elected governments.
He issued a statement about the same.
In the statement, Venugopal said, "The very basic constitutional and democratic frame of the Nation is facing an unprecedented attack from the BJP. Democratic institutions, constitutional values, and institutions are being subverted and subjugated in a dangerously premeditated manner, with democratically elected opposition Governments in one State after another being toppled by the BJP, using money, intimidation and blatant misuse of constitutional bodies and functionaries. "
He added, "Horse trading to topple democratically elected governments has become normal and what is all the more deplorable is that, at a time when the entire country is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, Floods and severe economic and financial difficulties, the BJP is going all out to unsettle elected governments- in the process derailing governance and preparedness to handle COVID and other pressing issues. It was during the yet ongoing Covid-19 onslaught that the BJP toppled the democratically elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, and a similar desperate attempt is now being undertaken in Rajasthan. "
"The BJP and its leaders playing their dirty game to topple down one of the most efficient state governments which have received praises from across the globe for successfully handling the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a matter of utmost shame that, in their dirty political game, the BJP is misusing the high constitutional office of the Governor to destabilize the elected governments. As we saw in Rajasthan, the Governor is refusing to call a session of the legislative assembly, despite the constitutional binding and mandatory advice of the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers," Venugopal added.
He also said that the Governors, instead of protecting the constitution, are acting in a blatantly partisan manner that facilitates political horse-trading in the states. Venugopal further said, "In this context, the Congress party has decided to launch nationwide protests in front of different Raj Bhavans, against these anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions perpetrated by the BJP. Prior to this protest, the party has decided to organize a nationwide online campaign, "Speak Up for Democracy" on Sunday, the 26th of July, 2020 from 10 am onwards."
"The PCCs have been requested to ensure the participation of party leaders, MPs, MLAs, and other functionaries by way of posting videos and posts on different social media platforms highlighting this issue. Following this, all PCCs will hold protests in front of the Raj Bhavans in their respective states on Monday, the 27th of July 2020 at 11 am demanding 'Save Democracy- Save Constitution" and ex-posing the anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions of the BJP. The protest gathering would be held strictly adhering to the social distancing protocols issued by the health and civic authorities."