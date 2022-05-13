Katra bus fire: J&K LG announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of deceased, Rs 1 lakh to seriously injured

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday evening announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to those who have been seriously injured after a bus caught fire in Katra area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha wrote, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus incident in Katra. Rs. 1 Lakh would be given to those seriously injured."

Meanwhile, four passengers were killed and at least 20 others were injured in the incident.

According to the officials, the bus, on its way to Jammu from Katra, caught fire near Nomai, about 3 kilometres from Katra.

Katra is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine.

The injured have been hospitalized, they said.

Confirming the deaths, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said initial probe does not point to use of any explosive.

He added that a team of forensic experts has been sent to ascertain the cause of fire.

Earlier, Sinha expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives in the tragic bus incident in Katra. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured," he tweeted.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 08:18 PM IST