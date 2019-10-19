Kati Bihu 2019: Messages and Images to wish your loved ones on WhatsApp and Facebook

Before the twinkle of Diwali sets in, Assam will celebrate Kongali Bihu, or fondly called as Kati Bihu. Kati Bihu is more of a formal ceremony compared to the Bohag Bihu which is celebrated in April. Kati Bihu marks the culmination of sowing and transplanting of paddies.
During Kati Bihu, individuals light earthen lights before tulsi plant, the storage facility, plant and the paddy fields. The steers are likewise bolstered with pithas. On this day, Assamese people send and receive wishes on this day.
Find here a list of Kati Bihu WhatsApp and Facebook messages and images to wish your loved ones, family and friends the best of Kati Bihu.
"Another, Bihu, another Year and here you are waiting for a life that you have always imagined for! May your world fills with life and the surrounding gets surrounded with love!"
"I wish your future brightens up with joy and happiness like the colours of love and success just like the vibrant festival of Bihu. Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you wanted to do last year but couldn’t accomplish.""
"Hoping this Bihu brings happiness, prosperity and peace in your life."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)