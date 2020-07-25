Kashmir's saffron gets GI tag; officials say bumper production expected this season

Saffron grown in Kashmir has received the geographical indication (GI) tag, with Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu saying that it is a major historic step in bringing the valley's brand on the global map.

The Union government issued a certificate of GI registration for the saffron grown in the Kashmir Valley, an official spokesperson said.

Soon after taking over as lieutenant governor, Girish Chander Murmu took a personal interest in ensuring that Kashmir saffron gets GI certification, he said.

Pampore, the hub of saffron in Kashmir, is expected to have a bumper crop of the spice this season due to initiatives taken by the National Mission on Saffron (NMS).