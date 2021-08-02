‘Kashmiris guilty until proven innocent’: Mehbooba Mufti slams order on denial of security clearance to stone-pelters

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed the authorities after the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police ordered the denial of security clearance required for passport and other government services to all those involved in stone-pelting or subversive activities.
Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti said: “Innocent Kashmiris arrested under anti terror laws rot in jails for years. For them the trial becomes the punishment. But GOI doesn’t want an enquiry against a cop caught red handed with militants. Is it because he colluded with the system to orchestrate certain dodgy incidents?"
“Kashmiris are considered guilty until proven innocent.Whether for governments job or even a passport they are subjected to the worst kind of scrutiny. But when a policeman is known to have facilitated militants he is let off the hook.The double standards & dirty games is obvious,” she added.
In an order issued on Saturday, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), CID, Special Branch (SB), Kashmir, has directed all the field units under it to ensure that the person's involvement in law and order, stone-pelting cases, and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government schemes.
"The same must be corroborated from the local police station records," the order read.
The SSP also said digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police, security forces, and security agencies be also referred during the verification.
"Any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance," the SSP, CID-SB, Kashmir said.
(With inputs from PTI)
