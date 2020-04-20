Kashmiri photojournalist Masrat Zahra booked under UAPA; #IstandwithMasratZahra trends on Twitter; Shehla Rashid, Jignesh Mewani and others react

A Srinagar-based freelance photojournalist, Masrat Zehra, has been booked by Jammu and Kashmir Police under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for "uploading anti-national" posts on social media.

The Cyber Police Station (Kashmir Zone), in their statement, said that the Police received information that Masrat Zahra is uploading "anti-national" posts with criminal intention to induce the youth and to promote offences against public tranquillity.

"The Facebook user is also believed to be uploading photographs which can provoke the public to disturb law and order. The user is also uploading posts that tantamount to glorify the anti-national activities and dent the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing disaffection against the country," police said.

Meanwhile, former Vice-President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union and Political Activist Shehla Rashid urged Masrat Zahra to stay strong. "Stay strong @Masratzahra and continue the good work. JKP Cyber Crime is headed by an over-enthusiastic cop who wants to get noticed by the Centre. More power to you. And may this attack give your work more visibility and recognition," she wrote.