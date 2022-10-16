Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat's daughter kisses his mortal remains during funeral in emotional video, watch

Watch: Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat's daughter kisses his mortal remains during funeral in emotional video | Twitter

On Saturday, Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, succumbed to his injuries after militants opened fire at him while he was on his way to an orchard in Shopian. The injured was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In an emotional video from Bhat's last rites, his daughter was seen sharing the last and previous kiss with the beloved father. With eyes full of tears and heart-filled with grief, the heart-wrenching showed the young girl express her love towards the parent's dead body.

Watch video:

What could be more heartbreaking to see this daughter kissing her father, knowing well that she will never get the chance to kiss her father ever again. Myself a father of a daughter I can understand how much the daughters love the father. Rest in Peace Puran Krishan Bhat. pic.twitter.com/DZNPsIEHEc — Tejinder Singh Sodhi 🇮🇳 (@TejinderSsodhi) October 16, 2022

Investigation underway

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terrorist killing and assured that the perpetrators will be severely punished.

DIG Kumar further said, "We are ascertaining the reason, he had gone out on his scooter and had returned on it. He wasn't alone, they were two people. If the incident occurred in presence of the guard who was deployed here, action will cover not only him but all concerned officers in the area."

As per an eyewitnesses quoted in ANI, only one person had targeted him and was in front of him. Reportedly, the police investigation is underway and further information is awaited.