Kashmiri Pandit succumbs after being shot by terrorists in J&K's Shopian

Poran Krishan Bhat | Twitter

In yet another incident of targetted attack, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian area on Saturday, stated reports. The victim identified as Poran Krishan Bhat, son of Tarak Nath Bhat and was a resident of Choudry Gund in the town.

Bhat was admitted in a district hospital after he was shot at and the doctors had reportedly said he was in a critical condition.

The unidentified assailant attacked the victim's residence. He was standing next to his gate when terrorist shot bullets on him. The incident happened in police guard's presence.

The officials said that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

On August 16, Sunil Kumar Bhat, another Kashmiri Pandit was killed in Shopian while his brother Pintu was grievously injured after they were shot at by terrorists.

The unindentified militants shot Sunil from a shorter range killing him immediately while Pintu Kumar received critical injuries.

The incident had happened when they were busy in their apple orchad in Chotipora area of Shopian, stated reports.