Kashmir turns wonderland with season's first snowfall

The season's first snowfall lashed the plains of the Kashmir Valley on Saturday while the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall, the Met Office said.

Srinagar received 3 inches of snow while Gulmarg received over a foot of fresh snowfall.

All major highways including the Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh and the Mughal Road are closed for traffic on Saturday.

The minimum temperature was minus 0.6 degree Celsius in Srinagar, minus 0.9 in Pahalgam and minus 4 in Gulmarg on Saturday.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 6.1, Kargil minus 3 and Drass minus 6.3 as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Jammu city had 10.3, Katra 8.6, Batote minus 0.7, Bannihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.4 as the night's lowest temperatures.