 Kashmir: Terrorists Shoot Dead Rtd Police Officer During Azaan; PHOTOS Capture Sombre Scenes From Funeral
Grace Paul VallooranUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Terrorists fatally shot a retired police officer on Sunday morning in the Gantamulla area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, according to police reports. | Sajad Hameed

Family sources revealed that Retired SSP Mohammad Shafi Mir Shab of Gantamulla Bala was killed during a targeted attack inside his local mosque in Gantamulla Bala. | Sajad Hameed

The attack occurred during the announcement call to prayer, Azaan. | Sajad Hameed

Upon receiving the information, the Army, Police, and other law enforcement teams promptly arrived at the scene. | Sajad Hameed

In a statement on X, Kashmir zone police confirmed that the retired superintendent of police was shot and killed while performing the prayer call (Azan) in the mosque. | Sajad Hameed

Villagers gathered to offer funeral prayers for the retired police officer who fell victim to suspected militants. | Sajad Hameed

The funeral procession witnessed the sorrowful cries of women, and relatives along with local residents mourned the loss. | Sajad Hameed

Security forces are currently stationed outside the area. | Sajad Hameed

