Kashmir shutdown caused loss of over 10,000 crore rupees, says regional trade body

Amit Shah today told the Lok Sabha that normalcy has been restored in Kashmir. But nearly four months of shutdown have affected the valley badly. According to the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), economic losses in Kashmir have run well over a billion dollars since the state's autonomy was revoked in August.

The organisation now plans to sue the government for damages, reported Reuters.

The Central government had in August announced a decision to scrap Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state in two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The two UTs came into existence on October 31.

Following the shutdown, many top level and second rung politicians of the region have been taken into preventive custody while leaders including two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

The Kashmir shutdown that followed the abrogation of Article 370, the KCCI estimates ran into least 100 billion rupees by September and has now exceeded that. KCCI said the protracted shutdown had seen people close markets and businesses both as a mark of protest and from fear of reprisals from insurgents.

“We’ll ask the court to appoint an external agency to assess the losses, because it is beyond us,” Nasir Khan, the senior vice president of the body told Reuters. The telecom blackout had also meant that the KCCI could not reach business owners by telephone to prepare estimates. Rather, they had to send people to meet business owners and gather information.

There were also curbs on travel and thousands of security personnel were sent to the region to alleviate security concerns. Even today, internet services continue to remain elusive.

According to Home Minister Amit Shah, "As far as internet services are concerned, the decision can be taken by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities. There are activities by Pakistan too in Kashmir region, so keeping security in mind, whenever the local authority deems it fit, a decision will be taken."

The shutdown has hit many industries including tourism, farming, horticulture and the arts and crafts -- all areas that contribute to the former state's export-oriented economy. An investor summit was was slated to be held in October in Kashmir was cancelled. Tourists too stay away now after a spate of attacks on non-locals in recent weeks. The KCCI has received no enquiries from potential investors since the shutdown began.