Kashmir missing in PM Modi-Donald Trump meet, as per Ivanka Trump's readout

New Delhi: There was no mention of Kashmir in the discussions between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in Osaka, Japan, on the sidelines of the G-20, according to a White House readout of the talks presented by Ivanka Trump on June 28.

Briefing the media after the India-US-Japan trilateral and the Modi-Trump bilateral in Osaka, Ivanka Trump clearly says the discussions centered around 5G technology and its security implications, Iran and trade relations.

According to Ivanka, who accompanied her father to the G20, the discussions between Trump, Modi and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were centered on "5G technology, with focus on its security implications".

"It (the trilateral) was a really important meeting, and lays the foundation for a subsequent productive conversation, a one-on-one between the President and Prime Minister Modi, where the same issues were covered.

Of course, 5G and the trade relationship between the US and India, a critical trading partner, and critical security partner and a critical ally.

So it was a productive discussion, everything from Iran to national security was covered by the President and the US delegation with their Indian counterparts and it's been a productive morning to say the least," Ivanka said of the meeting.

President Trump caused a diplomatic upheaval with his claim that Prime Minister Modi had during their bilateral meeting in Osaka suggested that the US mediate in the Kashmir issue.