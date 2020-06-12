Kashmir: LeT terrorist arrested in Shopian district

A new terror recruit belonging to the Lashkar e Taiba was arrested in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, officials said.
Security forces have apprehended him with one 9mm pistol and other warlike stores.
Name of the terrorist is Zakir Ahmad Khan. He is a resident of Khojpora in Shopian and he had recently joined the terror ranks.
